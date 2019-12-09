Cannamedical® provides pharmacists with CBD-kit for the formulation of medical, GMP-compliant CBD-oil

× Email Cannamedical Pharma GmbH

– Cannamedical® Pharma GmbH, one of the leading cannabis distributors and supplier of one of the best-known medical Cannabis brands in Germany and the European Union, is now offering a GMP-certified kit for the formulation of pharmaceutical CBD-oils. With this formulation kit, Cannamedical® enables pharmacists to prepare prescription CBD oils for various indications, such as chronic inflammatory diseases, anxiety disorders and psychoses, and to provide patients with medication according to the NRF, an official German Guideline for Pharmacies describing the formulation of prescription medicines."Since the European Commission decided in January 2019 to include CBD in the Novel Food Regulation, the availability of CBD products has been restricted. Patients have been looking for a source for CBD oil, which is now available in pharmaceutical quality,". "This is the second important market entry for us in 2019, and we will start offering THC extracts in Europe next year in addition to the Cannamedical® Cannabis Flowers and the CDB formulation kit, which is now available."The formulation kit includes all components required for the preparation of up to six or three bottles with 5% or 10% CBD-oil, respectively.The promising therapeutic option of the CBD formulation kit complements the existing product portfolio of Cannamedical® currently comprising Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, and CBD-rich Cannabis flowers, each variant in four different potencies.Photo David Henn, CEO Cannamedical Pharma GmbH at: