Charissa's Floral Design Opens Brick & Mortar Space in Louisville, Kentucky
December 11, 2019 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsCharissa's Floral Design is excited to announce the opening of its first ever brick and mortar location on 10513 Watterson Trail in Louisville, Kentucky. Local floral designer and owner, Charissa Shea specializes in providing beautiful and unique floral arrangements, decorations and day of coordination services for weddings, corporate events, private clubs, parties and much more. Located next to J-Town Hardware and Rental this new space will serve as a gathering place for consultations, bachelorette crafting parties, and other special events.
To celebrate the new location, Charissa's Floral Design is hosting an Open House on Thursday December 12th from 12-7pm. Holiday arrangements and mugs will be available for purchase and guests can enjoy treats from Out of the Box Cookies. Those in the community are encouraged to stop by as Charissa's Floral Design looks forward to growing and serving many brides, families and businesses in the future.
As a nurse and mom of four, Charissa Shea has always had a passion for helping others. After 15 years of experience in floral design and the encouragement of a fellow nurse, Charissa officially established herself as a boutique florist in 2014. Since then, she has had the opportunity to provide custom flower arrangements for dozens of weddings along with a multitude of special events ranging in theme and size. Known for curating vibrant, one of a kind bouquets and centerpieces, Charissa is able to meet a wide range of budgets and works with each and every client to ensure her designs reflect their personal style and taste.
As a wedding florist, Charissa's Floral Design creates handcrafted bridal bouquets for both the bride and her bridesmaids as well as boutonnieres, corsages, and hair pieces. Charissa also designs eye-catching centerpieces and alters. Charissa explains: "I love working with brides and their families. My favorite part of wedding floral design is seeing the bride's ideas and personality come alive in her vision for her wedding day. The smile of an excited bride is radiating."
Continuing in the theme of wedding services, Charissa's studio space will be made available for bachelorette crafting parties where brides along with their friends and family can create custom DIY signs and personalized art pieces. Groups will delight in bonding together while designing their very own masterpieces to share and cherish forever.
In addition to floral arrangements, Charissa offers day-of coordination services to ensure every detail of an event is properly set up and looked after. Because of her many years of experience, Charissa has a large inventory of unique decor items including bourbon barrels, monogrammed signs, arbors, candles, lanterns, vases, tablecloths and runners, available for rent to suit any theme. "I have been involved in hundreds of design ideas from rustic barn, industrial and classic elegance, to farm style and garden. It is such a special treat to get to set the scene for what is ultimately one of the most important moments of a person's life."
Charissa's Floral Design is also active in private club and community decorating and provides customized floral designs and coordination services for corporate events, as well as holiday arrangements for area businesses, special parties, birthdays and the home. Local delivery is available. Charissa's Floral Design is currently accepting bookings for weddings, bachelorette parties and other events for the 2020 season. Those interested in scheduling a free initial consultation can do so by calling Charissa at 502-523-6811 or visiting her website at https://www.charissasfloraldesign.com/. Stay up to date by following Charissa's Floral Design on Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin.
About Charissa's Floral Design
Charissa's Floral Design is locally owned and operated in Louisville, Kentucky, by Charissa Shea, RN, BCLC. With over 15 years of experience, Charissa's Floral Design offers the best in floral arrangements, decor and event coordination for any occasion. Charissa also happily services the entire Kentuckiana-area, and hosts customized bachelorette crafting parties. Located on 10513 Watterson Trail in Louisville, Kentucky, consultations can be made by appointment by calling 502-523-6811.
