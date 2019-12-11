Manhattan Office Design is Expanding its Global Furniture Group product offerings: Bridges II, Factor Chair, Princeton Desk
December 11, 2019 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsDecember 11, 2019 - New York award-winning furniture distribution company Manhattan Office Design has announced they're expanding its Global Furniture Group (GFG), 2017 Interior Design HiP Honoree manufacturers product offering. New Global Furniture task chairs like, seating and desks such as the Bridges II, Factor Chair and Princeton Desk will be available at their Global Furniture Group Showroom in NYC along with other outstanding office design solutions and ergonomic office furniture products from their other brands. This year, Manhattan Office Design has followed many different paths to assure success with Global Furniture task chairs, which led them to a growth that allowed them to increase their product.
"We have followed many different paths to achieve this year deals goals successfully.", said their CEO. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee the spectacular growth we had. That's why we decided to bet on the Global Furniture task chair by increasing our products from Global Furniture Group offerings."
Manhattan Office Design is an award-winning small business located in Times Square, that have provided services for over 10 years to more than 100 companies, Government agencies, and end-users across the country. They'll do anything from taking away the guesswork from furnishing your workspace. It doesn't matter if you're a startup or a Fortune 500, they'll help build any type of workplace.
On the other hand, Global Furniture Group it's their #1 ergonomic furniture manufacturer within New York and is known for many products such as Bridges II, Factor Chair, Princeton Desk, Moda chair, Ergo chair, etc. It was originated in 1966 to follow the vision of manufacturing well-made office furniture at affordable prices.
Manhattan Office Design NY services include everything from Office Design NYC assortment to Office Furniture distribution. They have a showroom on the company NY base where they showcase all of their partner's creations. On their website, people can have access to a wide catalog of various furniture types from office chairs to black screens.
For more information, go to manhattanofficedesign.com, or call at 212-706-8509
Contact Information
Dana
Manhattan Office Design
212-706-8509
Contact Us
