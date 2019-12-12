The most wonderful time of the year – 4WD Supacentre are ready for Christmas!
December 12, 2019 (PRLEAP.COM) Travel NewsThe countdown to Christmas is on, and the search across the country to find the most affordable summer camping setups. The store that boasts the most bargains in the camping world is quite easily the Adventure Kings Range at 4WD Supacentre. Since the last Christmas break, Adventure Kings has opened and partnered stores and dealers who are stocking Adventure Kings gear all across Australia giving more campers the opportunity to come in and look at the range of excellent quality gear in person and touch and feel the whole range ready to walk away with a bargain.
The last year at 4WD Supacentre has been a busy one with a complete range of new release products to make summer escapes more fun for the entire family. Starting with the Adventure Kings Paddle Board range, available in both 10ft 6in full sized Paddle Board for adults up to 150kg in weight and a 6ft 10in kids style of paddle board for kids between 5 – 14 years old with a maximum weight rating of 70kg makes a fun way to enjoy the waterways for the whole family. The range also includes a set of plush and comfy Beach towels which are super absorbent, a handy and compact beach umbrella, a whole plethora of Solar panel range updates including the BRAND NEW Adventure Kings 250W Solar Blanket which packs down small enough to stash under your passenger seat and includes a game changing kickstand that lets it be set up ANYWHERE you need it.
One of the greatest developments in the range of the Adventure Kings Range is the new Laser light range, one of the first LASER powered vehicle lights in Australia!
Starting with the Adventure Kings 8.5" Laser Driving Lights, projecting a powerful white light out beyond 1700m and the new Adventure Kings 24" Laser Light Bar punching out to an impressive 914m, these numbers are essentially unheard of previously with LED or HID technology.
Every 4WD Supacentre store now offers the option of Gift Certificates from $50 all the way to $1500, which are the perfect gift for campers who have everything.
4WD Supacentre also offers 'Buy now, pay later' with Zip Pay, and Zip Money, a trouble free, service that works like an online wallet allowing Aussies to get camping now and pay later on.
The Adventure Kings range is expanding and offers better value gear that simply works when it needs to, at prices that will leave the competitions jaw on the floor!
For more information, head to www.4WDSupacentre.com.au for the latest product releases or call 1800 88 39 64 for the most appropriate combo deals and latest bargains are
Contact Information
john Aba
4WD Supacentre
0404023096
