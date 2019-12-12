Valparaiso, IN Author Publishes Family Memoir
December 12, 2019 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Name on the Envelope, a new book by Michael M. Dowd, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Everyone has a story and for Michael M. Dowd his story is one of discovery-about who he is, how his life began, and the many twists and turns that led him to a family he never knew he had. Like most people, he experienced his share of happiness, sadness, pain, and suffering. But unlike most people, part of Michael's life remained a mystery.
It wasn't until he embarked on a journey to learn more about his birth mother that Michael began to realize that he spent most of life unaware that he had another family.
The Name on the Envelope is about Michael's journey to learn more about his family, but it is also about his reflections on his life and how our experiences shape who we are and who we become.
About the Author
Michael M. Dowd was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, and grew up in Valparaiso, Indiana. He spent much of his career working in broadcast radio and broadcast and cable television.
Michael enjoys traveling and is an accomplished scuba diver. He is a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs, Bulls, Bears, and Blackhawks. He also enjoys spending time with family and friends.
The Name on the Envelope is a 272-page hardcover with a retail price of $25.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8675-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
