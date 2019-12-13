First Transit's Scott Murphy Recognized as Master Technician by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence
December 13, 2019 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsBUFFALO, N.Y. — First Transit is proud to recognize Scott Murphy as the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Master Transit Bus Technician of the Year. The ASE annual awards event was held on November 13 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The ASE annual awards banquet spotlights top scorers on ASE Certification Tests. Murphy, along with 52 other technicians across the United States, were selected based on achieving the highest average passing score for all transit series tests taken in the last five years.
"This is a testament to Scott's hard work and dedication to his craft and our customers. He is always looking for opportunities to learn on various types of vehicles in the fleet," said Jeffrey Hamill, general manager at First Transit. "His passion for excellence ensures the fleet is always safe and up-to-date on its maintenance."
Murphy has been with First Transit for eight years, and has 15 ASE certifications, supporting maintenance operations at the University of Buffalo. This is the second year in a row that First Transit has been recognized by ASE for having a Master Technician.
"Scott is committed to our customers and continues to set the highest standards," said Dave Larsen, vice president of maintenance for First Transit. "He lives our values every day."
First Transit has 70 ASE certified Blue Seal Shops across the United States.
The ASE's award announcement of Master Technicians can be found on their website.
About First Transit:
First Transit, Inc. has 60 years of experience and is one of the largest private-sector providers of mobility solutions in North America moving more than 300 million passengers annually. First Transit, Inc. provides operation, management and consulting for more than 300 locations in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Panama for transit authorities, state departments of transportation, municipalities, hospitals, universities and private companies. First Transit employs more than 19,500 dedicated transit professionals. For additional information, please visit FirstTransit.com.
