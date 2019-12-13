Arkansas Lawyer & Author Publishes Memoir of Fighting Crime
December 13, 2019 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMr. Prosecutor: 25 Years Fighting Crime in the South: A Memoir: Former Prosecuting Attorney in the 4th Judicial District of Arkansas, a new book by Terry Jones Esq., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For more than 20 years, Terry Jones began each trial with this opening statement: "Good morning, my name is Terry Jones. I am the Prosecuting Attorney for the 4th Judicial District and in that capacity I represent people of the State of Arkansas."
His memoir is a frank and entertaining insider's look at the American justice system. From the sensational Billie Jean Phillips murder trial, to religious con men, to brutal assault charges, "The cases described here are authentic, although some of the names have been changed to protect the innocent, or the stupid, or because I could not remember who the hell they were."
About the Author
Terry Jones is a small-town lawyer who has been married for 48 years to a 3rd grade teacher. He learned to sail in San Diego Bay, owned part of a sailboat in the Caribbean (Tortola), and over a period of nine years, he sailed every island from Puerto Rico to Granada. He is a long time member of the Fayetteville Exchange Club.
Jones is a grill master and flower gardener, who rides a scooter every day to exercise class. He has two grown children, loves to play bad golf, and is a member of a curmudgeons' round table on Wednesdays.
Mr. Prosecutor: 25 Years Fighting Crime in the South: A Memoir: Former Prosecuting Attorney in the 4th Judicial District of Arkansas is a 550-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00. The ISBN is 978-116442-6242-9. It is also available in hardcover and eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
