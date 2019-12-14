Hartselle, AL Author Publishes Book about Beliefs
December 14, 2019 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Perception of Deception, a new book by R G Freeman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
My Perception of Deception is a helpful look for people who are allowing deception to overrun their lives. We need to look at the dangers of doing things that go against our beliefs.
Author R G Freeman prays his book touches someone dealing with the same issues he muddled through and let beat him into the ground. Hopefully you will enjoy reading and pass this book along to a friend who needs to know about grace and another way to do things.
About the Author
R G Freeman is from a small town in North Alabama with small-town values. He enjoys working at the Senior Center, delivering meals to the elderly. He also loves sports, including cheering for his local football team every Friday night.
Freeman is a follower of Christ and plans to spend eternity with Him. His grace is sufficient and the sustainer of Freeman's faith.
My Perception of Deception is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6208-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
