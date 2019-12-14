Portland, OR Author Publishes Book on Masculinity
Myth, Masculinity & Me, a new book by David M. Martin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In today's gender revolution we often hear people identifying as "more or less masculine" or "more or less feminine." But do we really know what masculinity is? Is it a concrete and definable category or something that is more ambiguous and mutable?
In this book, the author takes the reader along with him on his personal journey exploring his relationship with and growing understanding of masculinity. Along the way the reader will hear about both healthy and unhealthy, or "toxic," masculinity. The way is perilous and strewn with personal landmines and pathogenic beliefs inherited from culture, family and institutions.
This book utilizes an archetypal and mytho-poetic framework to analyze, experience and form a new relationship to "masculinity" and the innermost self. Through the story of Peter Pan, the author analyzes archetypal masculinity from infancy through childhood. Next the author takes the reader through The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde to discuss the major split most men face between their inner reality, exterior persona and the shadow that lurks behind them. Finally, the author takes a bold leap into the story of Beowulf to battle the dragons of cultural stereotypes, falsely imposed limitations and dangerous self beliefs that affect the individual, not just as a man, but as a human.
This is one man's story. It is about learning and taking responsibility for the kind of life we ultimately want to lead, as well as the kind of world we want to leave behind to those who follow.
About the Author
David M. Martin has been working in the field of mental health for 30 years. He holds a MA from the Institute of Transpersonal Psychology and a MA in Counseling Psychology from Lewis & Clark College. Currently David has a private practice in Portland, Oregon. Visit his website at www.davidmartintherapy.com.
This book is a personal and professional exploration that is not just another clinical application of theory, but a revelation and admission of being an authentic human in the awkward and beautiful journey called life.
Myth, Masculinity & Me is a 530-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0095-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
