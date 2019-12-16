ILN Announces Fourth Release of "Buying & Selling Real Estate: An International Guide"
December 16, 2019 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network's Real Estate Specialty Group announces today the fourth release of its publication, "Buying & Selling Real Estate: An International Guide." This collaborative electronic guide offers a summary of key real estate law principles in almost 30 jurisdictions across the globe, serving as a quick, practical reference for those buying & selling real estate in these jurisdictions.
Director of Global Relationship Management, and the guide's facilitator, Lindsay Griffiths, says "We're pleased to offer the fourth edition of our guide, which builds on our previous efforts. We have expanded the guide by six jurisdictions, including Colombia, Hungary, India, Norway, Panama, and Singapore. The group has also updated the guide with the latest figures and regulations for their countries. It's a practical and valuable resource for firms and companies with multinational real estate needs."
To view the guide, please click here: http://bit.ly/ILNRealEstate4th
About the ILN Real Estate Specialty Group
Co-chaired by Amy Fracassini of Davis, Malm & D'Agostine in Boston, Massachusetts and Kathryn Collie of Cleaver Fulton Rankin in Belfast, Northern Ireland, the Real Estate Group fosters relationships among practitioners in this area to support the making and receiving of referrals.
About the ILN
The International Lawyers Network facilitates personal relationships among lawyers in mid-sized law firms all over the world, allowing them to confidently operate in a global marketplace while retaining their independence and local expertise. As one of the largest networks of experienced attorneys in the world, the ILN provides a platform for clients to access quality legal professionals worldwide with the cost-effectiveness and personalized service only independent, regional law firms can provide. With 91 high-quality, full-service and specialized law firms and over 5,000 lawyers in 67 countries on six continents, the excellence, demonstrated experience, worldwide presence, and relationships of the International Lawyers Network combine to make this Network one of the leading associations of independent law firms in the world. The ILN: Where lawyers become friends.
Contact Information
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
