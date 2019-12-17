YBS Renew Ostara CAFM Software Contract

Ostara Systems are proud to announce that Yorkshire Building Society have renewed their CAFM Software contract for a further three years. Having originally gone live in late 2015, the Ostara CAFM software is utilised by the YBS Property Helpdesk, as the YBS branches have a single point of contact for raising new Work Orders.In addition to renewing their software contract, YBS have also asked Ostara to take on additional responsibilities and functions, including regular administrative tasks through the Ostara Support Desk, and to provide consultancy services regarding YBS's FM activities.