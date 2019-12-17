Los Angeles, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
December 17, 2019 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy California Vacation, a new book by Sandra DeKiserre, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The author was born and raised in Southern California. When she was seven, her father's work took him out of town five days a week. He suggested that she keep a diary to keep him up-to-date on what was happening while he was away.
Her life seemed boring, so she decided to keep a diary for her cat George who was both adventurous and funny. She loved to draw so she illustrated the diary with pictures of George's escapades. Her father loved the book and soon, family and friends asked to see it.
Seeing life through the eyes of an alley cat made for some humorous and sometimes serious reading. When her grandson asked Dekiserre to help "Flat Stanley," she and her Burmese cat, Tiki, knew exactly what to do to heal his body and spirit. The rest is history.
My California Vacation is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6555-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
