Fischer's UltiPro Integration for Identity Control

December 17, 2019 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsFischer continues to expand and solidify itself as the most mature Identity Governance & Administration vendor in the market. Expanding our provisioning footprint to include out of the box, seamless integration with UltiPro's Report as a Service and Employee Person and Employee User Defined Field Services APIs empowers organizations to quickly integrate without required glue code to build the bridge between a proprietary Identity platform and your business. This allows UltiPro SMEs to focus on the data and focus on what they know, instead of relying on programmers and the need to learn yet another integration discipline, syntax and protocol. As always, Fischer provides the heavy lifting for our connector integrations for both cloud and enterprise (on-premise) applications and nothing has changed with our UltiPro integration. You can rely on Fischer to maintain and support your integration when you partner with us to build and support your IAM Program and to stay ahead of the changes vendors may introduce as they enhance their integration capabilities.
As always, Fischer defines and releases solutions in depth. We understand that not all organizations will have the necessary skillsets and personnel to build reports for the RaaS API. As with everything else with Fischer, we always want to provide options. Which is why we introduced support for the Employee Person and Employee User Defined Field Services. Fischer's automated schema discovery provides integrators and Identity administrators with point and click attribute mapping capabilities without the need to know the correlation of complex data models that exist within systems of record.
"The flexibility the Fischer connector offers out of the box is dynamic in that each Client could be utilizing different Employee Defined Fields for different data, and with an easy mapping with a workflow, one workflow could be built for one Client and another workflow could be built for another Client without the need of any custom coding." – Bryan Leber, Director of Professional Services at Fischer Identity.
Fischer Identity's mission is simple: "Your Success." Fischer's IGA solution is mature and fully integrated, providing dynamic Identity lifecycle management with platform independence - On Premise, IaaS, SaaS Hybrid and Private Cloud. Fischer Identity engages with their clients as partners, providing a framework that offers secure access to the right Information at the right time for the right reason. Fischer never stops innovating, evolving both their products and methodology. And they are never satisfied since they know they can continue to make IAM and IGA easier to acquire, deploy, and use.
Keep up with Fischer Identity at www.fischeridentity.com, as we announce special programs designed to address institutions technology and budget concerns. For more information please contact info@fischeridentity.com.
Adrienn Wiebe, Director of Marketing
Fischer Identity
239-643-1500
