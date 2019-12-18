"Art of Giving Art" Launches Online Art Gallery Featuring Community of Artists and a Substantial Nonprofit Donation with Every Purchase
December 18, 2019 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsWith a passion for the arts and for nonprofits, the "Art of Giving Art's" (AOGA) mission is to support the arts while giving back. AOGA's online art galleries sell artwork, sterling silver jewelry, clay work and more to people that love art, art philanthropists and anyone interested in arts & crafts. The program provides their community of artists with a new way to get more exposure and sales, while also helping nonprofits with this easy-to-implement, online fundraising program that offers generous donations. North Star Youth Partnership, a program of Catholic Charities, was the first nonprofit to take advantage of this groundbreaking fundraising platform.
Through the program, "Art of Giving Art" embeds a customized eStore full of the artwork of artists, artisans, jewelers and craftspeople into any nonprofit's website - at no charge to the nonprofit. This requires just minutes of the nonprofit's time. The nonprofit receives a substantial donation on every product sold in their website's online art gallery.
"Our artists are carefully vetted for quality, skill, and responsiveness. It's a great program for them, as well, because they benefit by gaining exposure to the nonprofit's supporters and other constituents," said Katharine Coles, CEO of "Art of Giving Art". "We are excited to be launching this program that is a win-win for everyone involved - and both the artists, as well as the customers purchasing these wonderful products, feel good knowing that they're facilitating a significant donation to the nonprofit with every purchase!"
"This is one of the fairest nonprofit programs I've ever seen offered to artists," said Daniel Leighton, one of the artists featured in AOGA. "Giving back is important to me and this gives me an easy way to do that."
Artists are vetted and added to the program regularly. Here are a few of the artists whose work is currently featured on "Art of Giving Art":
"Since day one, we've been very excited about this fundraising program. We've never seen a program that offers such an easy and visually attractive solution that is basically work-free for us. Also, the donation amounts are very generous compared with other programs out there. We are so glad that the AOGA eStore is within our website – not on a 3rd party site," said Diane DeLong, Senior Program Manager of North Star Youth Partnership of Arizona.
In addition to providing the eStore to the nonprofit, "Art of Giving Art" provides supporting marketing/fundraising materials for the nonprofit to use in reaching out to its constituents. "Art of Giving Art's" technical team embeds, maintains and administers the eStore, as well as payments and related security for the nonprofit.
About Art of Giving Art
"Art of Giving Art" is an online art gallery featuring a growing community of artists. With a passion for both the arts and nonprofits, AOGA brings both together with the mission of supporting the arts while giving back. Artists can apply to be part of the program by completing the Artist Application. Nonprofits can apply to be part of the program by completing the Nonprofit Application.
Contact Information
Katharine Coles
Art of Giving Art
310-947-8511
