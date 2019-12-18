Hayden, ID Author Publishes Political Book
December 18, 2019 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOur Constitutional Peril: Our Representation Abridged, a new book by Robert Arthur Perry, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Our Founding Founders' vision has been misunderstood: we have created what they wished to avoid – representation influenced by the wealthy and the elite.
Our Constitutional Peril: Our Representation Abridged proves to readers that our political system and those holding power are unfairly and disproportionally influenced by the rich. Our campaign finance laws have imperiled our Constitution and freedoms by diminishing and abridging our representation. This book demands our government represent their constituents above all.
Our Constitutional Peril: Our Representation Abridged is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0184-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
