San Francisco, CA Author Publishes Novel
December 19, 2019 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGwen Under the Roots, a new book by Ralph Reiss, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After retiring from years as a stubborn bartender in a modest dive bar, Gwendolyn is now a sickly persevering grandmother. With a loving family and full life behind her, Gwen is content for her end. Unbeknownst to her, because of the life she has lived Gwen has been chosen as a representative to go head-to-head with the essence of Sin and Negativity. As she prepares for a nightmarish journey, answers given to her only lead to growing questions with her ending fate on the line.
Gwen Under the Roots is thoughtful trial where things are what they seem but not exactly what we like.
Gwen Under the Roots is a 246-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6079-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
