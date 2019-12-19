Roswell, NM Author Publishes Heartwarming Christmas Novel
December 19, 2019 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRyan Connors lost his job, lost his wife, and his hope. With the holidays weeks away, Ryan finds himself alone in a bar, nursing the Christmas blues. That's when a mysterious stranger by the name of "Nick" offers him a job - help create a real life Santa Claus!
In this heartwarming story, Ryan must overcome his callous spirit in order to turn a run-down warehouse into a thriving toy factory. Along the way, he must also face his own broken past and ruined relationships in order to keep the factory - and the community - afloat.
About the Author:
Kyle R. Bullock (www.kylerbullock.com) is a writer, speaker, and entrepreneur who uses his background in psychology to create stories about life, love, and family. His published works include the bestselling book The Coward as well as The Prodigal Stone. He is also a podcaster for a national trade publication and an award winning playwright.
