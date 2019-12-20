New Milford, NJ Author Publishes Paranormal Romance Novel
December 20, 2019 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCrimsane, a new book by Alyssa Lynne Smithe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Crimsane is a paranormal romance exploring the mysterious history of an old family home, set in Newton, Massachusetts. Caira and Sarah buy a house together and marvel at their good fortune of finding a large, beautiful home in a pleasant neighborhood. The first hint that there is more to the house than meets the eye, involves the discovery of a talisman and jewelry box hidden away in the attic.
Then soon after, Caira is awoken by ghostly apparitions of a young girl and then by more frightening images. As the tale progresses, both women find love and romance-Caira with the handsome and charismatic Aric Broeke and Sarah with Roger Vandy a down to earth handyman.
Sarah and Caira are driven to solve the mystery behind the Wycliff family-knowing they will have to leave their home otherwise. Crimsane is a fascinating story that keeps readers intrigued throughout the unraveling of this romantic thriller.
Crimsane is a 270-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-3731-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
