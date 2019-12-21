Strawberry Plains, TN Author Publishes Christian Life Book
December 21, 2019 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Open Door, a new book by Gary Dean Luitjens, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Open Door is about how looking at one's Christian life and comparing it to the life of Jesus can show how anyone can live that same kind of life. Learn what you can expect God to do for you as we work together towards salvation.
This book is the result of a lifetime of searching for the answers to what it means to be a Christian and how it can be personally rewarding. This book is for anyone who has been looking for God and wants to know how to serve Him correctly and completely. This is the groundwork to show you how to make it happen, to show you how to be bold, be curious, and to be a loyal son or daughter of God.
About the Author
Gary Dean Luitjens began his search for God when he was fifteen years old. When he was thirty years old, he was baptized. When he was thirty-five years old, he went to college to become a pastor. He is a seeker of knowledge and believes in putting that knowledge into practice, which eventually led to the creation of this book. Luitjens has been with his wife Debbie for twenty-six years and they currently reside in east Tennessee where he is a respiratory therapist. This career allows him to heal people mind, body, and soul. Together, he and Debbie have three daughters and two sons, with ten grandchildren between them, and they are so proud of them all! Luitjens hopes to share the joys and challenges that life as a Christian can bring. True happiness in the Lord comes from seeking the truth and then taking that truth and applying it to everyday life. He encourages everyone to stay on the path of righteousness!
The Open Door is a 198-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6911-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
