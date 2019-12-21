Houston, TX Author Publishes Collection of Stories & Poems
December 21, 2019 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhere's My Potatoes?, a new book by Brenda Green, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Where's My Potatoes? is a collection of short stories and poems that will fill your heart. Some will make you laugh, some will make you cry, and some show the true passion Green holds in her heart to share with her readers.
About the Author
Brenda Green, a writer from Houston, Texas, writes about love and big dreams. She is a proud mother of two and a grandmother. She hopes to inspire her readers with the love and passion her writing brings.
Where's My Potatoes? is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5083-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
