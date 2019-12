Novelty, OH Author Publishes Short Story Collection

× Email Dorrance Publishing

Tales from the Dark Side of the Mind, a new book by Anthony DiBruno, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.In this collection of short stories, there are many twists and turns. Some have a science-fiction theme, some are horror, but there is one thing all these stories have in common: the endings are unexpected and intense.About the AuthorAnthony DiBruno has always been a very creative person who also loves science fiction and horror stories. DiBruno has over 50 years experiences in manufacturing and quality control, along with metallurgical engineering. He is currently a lead auditor for quality, environmental, and health and safety management systems.Tales from the Dark Side of the Mind is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6360-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com