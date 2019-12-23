Berlin art consultant ARTCADIA GALLERY expands network to the United States with a novel concept - CEO Nadine Diana Griesbach plans to conquer new markets with her consulting
December 23, 2019 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsBerlin - ARTCADIA GALLERY is a new concept by Art Consulting from Berlin, Germany, which inspires more and more collectors in the USA, Great Britain, Asia and Europe. In 2019, founder and CEO Nadine Diana Griesbach once again expanded her network of renowned international artists and art collectors and open new representative offices in Europe and the USA.
CEO Nadine Diana Griesbach: "Our success confirms our fresh approach of an alternative and highly individualized art consulting for collectors, companies, interior designers and public spaces. ARTCADIA GALLERY considers itself as an agency for art collectors, who are searching for an adequate representation in addition to or as an alternative to the typical gallery experience."
Founded in the heart of the European art capital Berlin, ARTCADIA GALLERY (www.artcadia-gallery.com) has established itself as the trustworthy agency for individual projects as well as the exhibition organization and art procurement within Germany and internationally. "In 2020 we will continue to work on offering art through our platform for international collectors and art lovers across all borders, combined with very individual advice. We will enter new markets with new ideas and an expanded portfolio of international acclaimed artists".
ARTCADIA GALLERY was founded by Nadine Diana Griesbach. Through the organization of exclusive charity auctions with renowned artists, Nadine Diana Griesbach has made a name for herself in Berlin, and her auctions rank among the most prestigious events in the capital city. Through her close collaboration with international artists and collectors, Nadine Diana Griesbach has built up a highly personal and selective network and established herself as a sought after art facilitator and consultant in Berlin. Her pool of collectors and artists is as wide as it is exclusive. Numerous notable artists count among her contacts as well as many famous collectors, well-known organizations and cooperating galleries.
