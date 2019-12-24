Great Bend, KS Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
December 24, 2019 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Miracle at the Apple Tree, a new book by Betty Goetz, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In this spiritual memoir author Betty Goetz details her life and struggles, and how she moved passed them with her faith. Whether it be her father's abusive tendencies to her mother while Goetz was in the womb, traumatic moments in her childhood, or at age 15 when she was on her own caring for her younger siblings, Goetz's faith led her to begin a new life.
About the Author
Betty Goetz started a successful real estate business. Her business legacy continues with her son and granddaughter.
The Miracle at the Apple Tree is a 32-page hardcover with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0242-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
