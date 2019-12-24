Ontario, Canada Author Publishes Collection of Stories
December 24, 2019 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTales from the Grandfathers, a new book by Keith R. Carson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Tales from the Grandfathers is a series of tales told through the voices of those who have lived it. It speaks to the legends told around the camp fires in the ancient days by the Indigenous Peoples. Some of the people were the ones of power and others just ordinary people sharing their adventures with the people around them.
Come ride the wind with me and journey with the dwellers of this land in the long ago times.
About the Author
Keith R. Carson is a first time author who has been entertaining others with his tales, but has not offered them in print before. He looks forward to entertaining a wider audience with his tales.
Tales from the Grandfathers is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6709-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
