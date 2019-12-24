UK Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
December 24, 2019 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCauldron Cupboard – Broomstick Break, a new book by Randa Gedeon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With a magical twist on fantasy and novel classics, this story takes you on a rollercoaster. With connecting tales and links to different characters, seeing these mythical creatures have their stories all intertwined with one another will have any fan of fantasy novels eagerly turning the pages for more of Gedeon's intricate story.
About the Author
Randa Gedeon is a writer, mostly interested in screenplays and short stories. She manages a film review blog when she's not writing romance mystery stories. She has an interest in travel, reading, and music in addition to her passion for film. She lives and studies film in London, United Kingdom.
Gedeon is the author of Read All About It, Beatrice's Journey, and The Tenth of Never.
Cauldron Cupboard – Broomstick Break is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0016-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us