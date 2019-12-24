Madison, AL Author Publishes Novel
December 24, 2019 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBullamakanka, a new book by Veda Smith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When her husband demands a divorce and leaves her for a much younger woman, Allison is left heartbroken and devastated. She believes life as she knows it is over-until she meets a mysterious blue-eyed stranger in a hat.
Angus Cooper is about to turn Allison's life upside down once again. Before she knows it, she's experiencing adventures she never could have imagined. But at what cost?
About the Author
Veda Smith resides in the suburbs of the rocket city, Huntsville, Alabama. She enjoys a quiet life of books, music, and travel. Her love of music takes her to the Schemerhorn Concert Center, where the symphony orchestra performs the music of the old masters in Nashville, Tennessee.
Bullamakanka is a 430-page hardcover with a retail price of $30.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0125-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
