Manhattan Home Design New Owners For 2020
December 24, 2019 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsNew York, December 24, 2019 - The company located in New York City has been acquired by Cayman Island business operator Kardegian Group. The new CEO Martin Kardegian, Owner of Furniture Group Martin Kardegian will now be the Chief Executive Officer of Manhattan Home Design, the Mid-Century Modern furniture company based in New York City. Kardegian had long expressed his intentions to further expanding his company offshore and penetrating the American market.
After two years of conversations and a successful visit this past September 2018, this new appointment and alliance was made with Manhattan Home Design, which future looks brighter than ever, adding to its backings the one of Kardegian Group.
"Both Manhattan Home Design and Kardegian Group look forward to the growth and strengthening this union implies, and are very happy with the results of the negotiations that led to this necessary change", Mr. Kardegian expressed when asked about the news.
Manhattan Home Design will keep adding to its list of successes the ones that will surely come with Martin's experience, so it's safe to say the company is looking at a very promising future
