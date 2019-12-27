AFuzion releases new "DO-278A CNS/ATM Best Practices" Whitepaper: Top Tips for Certifying CNS/ATM Ground Systems
December 27, 2019 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsAFuzion releases new "DO-278A CNS/ATM Best Practices" Whitepaper: Top Tips for Certifying Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, and Air Traffic Management Ground Systems. AFuzion is pleased to add this latest technical paper to the already world's-largest proprietary library of aviation certification data availalbe only from AFuzion Aviation Cert Whitepapers Free Download
DO-278A is properly titled "GUIDELINES FOR COMMUNICATION, NAVIGATION, SURVEILLANCE, AND AIR TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT (CNS/ATM) SYSTEMS SOFTWARE INTEGRITY ASSURANCE." The operative term here is "CNS/ATM, which again means ground-based aviation software involved with "Communications, Navigation, Surveillance and Air Traffic Management." With such a long title, it's a sure bet that DO-278A is NOT merely a little brother to DO-178C. In fact, DO-278 was updated to DO-278A via the RTCA SC-205 committee and released in December of 2011. As any true student of history knows, it is not the absolute date of events which is important, but rather the context of what was occurring simultaneously elsewhere in the world which matters. In the case of RTCA SC-205, it is imperative to understand that DO-178B was being updated simultaneously which yielded DO-178C released late, but soon thereafter.
AFuzion has also updated its DO-278A training, which is offered in private 2-day CNS/ATM DO-278A Training classes worldwide. AFuzion has trained over 900 aviation engineers in DO-278A via private 2-day DO-278A training classes in USA, Spain, Italy, New Zealand, Australia, Iceland, Canada, and Turkey. Information on AFuzion's DO-278A training classes is available here: Click Here for DO-278A Training Info.
Says AFuzion's Jack Jones: "With 30+ years of aviation experience including piloting commercial aircraft, I've obviously been to thousands of hours of training. I can tell you every one of AFuzion's DO-278A training class attendees calls it fantastic training, with ovre 300 pages of proprietary CNS/ATM and certification info detailed. AFuzion also has the world's largest repository of DO-178C, DO-254, ARP4754A, and other aviation development/certification whitepapers available to our clients. But the general public is allowed to download two free copies so it's great. And everyone copies AFuzion's papers which is funny because often those are 10+ year old versions from AFuzion's authors like Vance Hilderman - get the latest/greatest free and direct from AFuzion."
