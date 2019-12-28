Jamaican Author Publishes Spiritual Book
December 28, 2019 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTrue Reflections, a new book by Latoya Harris, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Being inspired by the love of God, Latoya Harris realized that nothing comes easy. Although some experiences are better than others, these experiences in her book were ordered by God. Readers will be inspired to put their trust and love in God.
About the Author
Latoya Harris graduated as a registered nurse from the University of the West Indies (Mona Campus, Jamaica). She also holds several certificates in Evangelism and Missions, Nephrology and Venipuncture. She is an ordained Missionary.
True Reflections is a 70-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8276-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
