Flat Rock, MI Author Publishes Novel
December 28, 2019 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOniaten Book I – The Shallows, a new book by D.N. Wilkinson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The period is the Revolutionary War, and the setting is a mythical land where the Native Americans' quest for independence is underway.
In an attempt to take possession of their ancient lands, the Native Americans call upon the ancient spirit. But when a freak accident results in the accidental transfer of the ancient spirit into the body of an American Revolutionary solider, Captain Mitch Garrett, the Native Americans must figure out how to make the captain a partner of the native spirit to accomplish their goals.
In a supernatural world of zombies, vampyres, and other undead creatures, there's no telling what adventure awaits!
About the Author
D.N. Wilkinson resides in Flat Rock, a rural community outside of metropolitan Detroit, Michigan. He is the father of two girls and grandfather of three.
His colorful career has included everything from selling vacuum cleaners door-to-door in the rural South to owning a pet store to working as a union production painter, prototype mechanic, and engineering technologist to reading tarot cards, where he met his wife.
Wilkinson currently works as a substitute teacher, although his title also extend to that of amateur historian and author.
Oniaten Book I – The Shallows is a 114-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9128-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us