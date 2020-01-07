ProMarine Customers use Epoxy Resin to Initiate Innovative Businesses
January 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsJanuary 07, 2020 (Galesburg, MI) – ProMarine Supplies, a leading supplier of high-performance epoxy resins for residential, commercial and industrial applications, is pleased to highlight the imaginative and innovative businesses created by their clients. Often inspired by the spark of idea and creative muse; many of these firms that began as hobbies, developed into successful enterprises once established and marketed to the public.
Epoxy resin is a versatile polymer that is used in many diverse industries and applications due to its properties of coating, sealing and protecting a wide variety of substrate surfaces such as wood, metal and plastics. ProMarine customers leverage epoxy resin in the construction of myriad creations including custom furnishings, one-of-a-kind artwork, arts and crafts offerings and personalized sporting goods such as longboards (large skateboards) and surfboards.
Businesses established in the epoxy resin manufacturing market are diverse and imaginative:
Visit Epoxy Pro Success Stories for more epoxy resin information, insights and ideas.
"The recent relaunch of our 521 Marine Grade Epoxy Resin and the opening of our new manufacturing facility means that our full product line is back in production," explained Jennifer Bonwill, General Manager, ProMarine Supplies. "Coupled with our existing Tabletop Epoxy Resin offering - means that we have the solutions our customers require to meet their production needs. We love the artistic and innovative ways they find to apply epoxy resin for business success!"
###
About ProMarine Supplies:
ProMarine Repair was established in 2009 as a boating repair company. While working on a wide variety of marine construction projects, it became apparent that there was a need for high-quality, high-performance epoxy resin products. ProMarine Supplies was founded in 2013 to address the market needs of Artisan, Construction and Marine epoxies. Visit www.promarinesupplies.com.
MEDIA CONTACT: Jennifer Bonwill, Marketing Manager, T: 833-769-9776
Contact Information
Jennifer Bonwill
ProMarine Supplies
Contact Us
Jennifer Bonwill
ProMarine Supplies
Contact Us