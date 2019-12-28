Lady Lake, FL Author Publishes Business Book
You know the drill, you are promoted to a supervisor's position, your boss wishes you well and off you go. No training, no help, no road ahead.
A Field Guide for New Supervisors is a compilation of fifty subject areas which will assist individuals who suddenly find themselves in charge for the first time-as a supervisor, a team leader, a boss, or as one who aspires to become a supervisor. With over forty-one years of supervisory experience documented, A Field Guide for New Supervisors can be used to spark conversation on any subject common to supervisors and can also be used as a basis for training.
About the Author
Stephen C. Gerwin is a life-long public servant working in the utility business for thirty-eight years. He graduated from the University of Maryland with an undergraduate in engineering and a graduate degree in public policy. He worked for two major water utilities, the last as a bureau chief. During those years he held every position from line supervisor to CEO. He also held positions as a PTA president and leadership positions in various boards and committees. His first large leadership position was stage manager in a high school drama production in 1973. All along that thirty-eight year professional journey notes were taken, best practices recorded, words of wisdom captured. This book is a compilation of those treasures.
A Field Guide for New Supervisors is a 244-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0129-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
