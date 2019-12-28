Chagrin Falls, OH Authors Publish Book on Healthcare
December 28, 2019 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDo You Know Where You're Going?, a new book by Alan Lee and Diana Lynn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Healthcare is the United States' fastest-growing sector of our economy. In 2018 it was one of the leaders as an employer-growing at about 25,000 individuals per month. Healthcare is a necessity for all of us, and we need to be aware of how healthcare will affect us in the future.
About the Author
Alan Lee's personal experience of being in a nursing home, the interaction with others there, and the treatment he is receiving is a helpful resource to guide all of us and give us a little more information about where we may be going.
Do You Know Where You're Going? is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0987-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
