Outranking Top Media Powerhouses: "Christmas - Animated Stickers" Mobile App by Rebecca Wickes
December 29, 2019 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsFrom Texas to Australia, people all over the world are spreading festive holiday cheer with Christmas - Animated Stickers. The beloved iOS mobile app skyrocketed to the Top 3 spot in its category on the Apple App Store, outranking brands from media powerhouses including Disney, Nickelodeon, and Universal. Rebecca Wickes, a Houston-based marketing consultant, is the creator behind the 27 festive animated stickers for iMessage. With 96% of Americans now owning a smartphone, Wickes is passionate about designing apps that embrace evolving communication trends.
"Technology has transformed the ways we communicate, and it is an honor that people around the world choose my creations to facilitate their conversations and strengthen their relationships," Wickes says. "My goal is to create experiences that people want to engage with. Experiences that they can relate to. Experiences that they want to share."
Sharing is exactly what users of the mobile app did over the holiday season. The animated stickers are used in iMessage conversations and can be sent alongside text messages, overlaid on top of photos, and stacked on top of each other for even more customization.
"The success of Christmas Animated Stickers demonstrates the power of designing products that can embrace social sharing and grassroots marketing efforts. When people share these stickers, they are also naturally inviting others to download the app and send the stickers themselves. It creates a tree-branch-effect of joy that spreads around the world," Wickes says.
The app is available on the Apple App Store for $0.99 and is compatible with iOS devices. Users can find the app by searching for "Christmas - Animated Stickers" or by visiting https://apps.apple.com/us/app/christmas-animated-stickers/id144134878
