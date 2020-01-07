Enterprise, AL Author Publishes Novel
January 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsShe's Mine: Love, Lies, and the Truth, a new book by Mattie M. Roberson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
She's Mine: Love, Lies, and the Truth is told partly through a narrator, but at times the characters are given the chance to speak for themselves. The author asks the readers to sit back and enjoy the story as it unfolds.
About the Author
Author Mattie M. Roberson is a self-proclaimed small town Georgia girl who comes from a big family with four brothers and three sisters. As a teen, Roberson loved writing love stories. Now an adult, she is putting her love stories in books and hopes everyone who reads her books enjoys them as much as she enjoyed writing them.
She's Mine: Love, Lies, and the Truth is a 150-page hardcover with a retail price of $22.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6569-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us