Lynn Haven, FL Authors Publish Children's Book
January 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA House for a Mouse: Children Learn the Parts of a Shoe, a new book by Paul & Betty Lowery, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Inspired by their seven grandchildren, Paul and Betty Lowery decided to write an amusing and rhythmic short book using enjoyable characters that will help children learn and be interested in topics, such as the parts of a shoe.
About the Author
Paul, a retired business executive, and Betty, a retired teacher, have teamed up again to write a children's book after their award-winning book, Do You Know Where Sea Turtles Go?
A House for a Mouse is meant to not only help children learn the different parts of shoes, but to just help and inspire children to learn in a fun, entertaining way.
A House for a Mouse: Children Learn the Parts of a Shoe is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5943-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
