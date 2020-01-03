Lindsay Griffiths Named as Executive Director of International Lawyers Network

× Email International Lawyers Network

January 3, 2020 - The International Lawyers Network's Board of Directors is delighted to announce the appointment with effect from the 1 January 2020 of Lindsay Griffiths as its new Executive Director, following 15 successful years with the organization, first as its Director of Network Development and then as the ILN's Director of Global Relationship Management. Simon Ekins, Chairman of the ILN commented "We are delighted that Lindsay has taken on this new role and look forward to her guiding the ILN in its plans for the future, building on its past growth and its successes, which have seen the ILN develop into one of the leading legal global networks of today, since it was founded in 1988."In reply, Ms. Griffiths commented "I am thrilled to take up this appointment. The ILN is an exceptional organization, comprising over 90 high quality law firms across the globe with a total composition of 5,000 lawyers. I look forward to driving the Network forward, building on its existing global reach and expertise in so many jurisdictions and across six continents. I fully intend to repay the confidence the Board of Directors has placed in me by growing and developing this Network of remarkable lawyers."Ms. Griffiths, who has been with the ILN for 15 years, and who holds a BA from Hamilton College, takes over from Alan Griffiths, who served in the role for 19 years and steered the organization through its formative years. Mr. Griffiths, who remains as a consultant in the ILN, commented "It has been a privilege to serve as the ILN's Executive Director. It has been a fantastic opportunity in my professional life to work with so many able lawyers and I have every confidence that it will continue to grow and prosper under its new leadership."The ILN is a non-exclusive network of high quality mid-size law firms, which operates to create a global platform in the provision of legal services, particularly for clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well placed to offer seamless legal services, often of a cross border nature from like-minded and quality legal practices. In 2016 and 2017, the ILN was shortlisted as Global Law Firm Network of the Year, and since 2011 has been listed as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network. Today, the ILN remains at the very forefront of legal networks in its reach, capability and depth of expertise.