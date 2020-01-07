Smithfield, RI Author Publishes Novel
January 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSkinner's Cay, a new book by Ann Orsini, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Asterid comes to Skinner's Cay, a luxurious private island, looking for a vacation and a new start in life. She never expected to meet the love of her life and the adventures that their affair brings. Her story shows that there is hope for anyone looking for love and that often it comes when you least expect it. There is someone out there for everyone and in Asterid's case, she finds it in the most exciting manner.
About the Author
Ann Orsini is a wife and mother of thirty-year-old twins. She has been a professional Radiologic Technologist for twenty-eight years. She studied philosophy, psychology, and sociology at Providence College and has always been a fan of Skinner, Camus, Sartre, Kierkegard, and Thoreau. Though their ways of viewing the world, the people in it, and their other beliefs and practices may have sometimes seemed unconventional, their thoughts have carried over to the present day. Whether we live our lives similar to them or the total opposite, we must still try to live as we see best.
Skinner's Cay is a 138-page hardcover with a retail price of $22.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5456-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
