Lemont, IL Author Publishes Children's Book
January 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSleeping Sideways, a new book by Jennica Mahoney, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Mom wants to know what's going on in my head that makes me toss and turn and sleep sideways in bed…
Whether it's building sandcastles, playing soccer, or riding a roller coaster, wouldn't you like to know, too?
The perfect bedtime story, Sleeping Sideways explores many of the places little dreamers can go and sets the tone for a fun-filled, good night's sleep!
About the Author
Jennica Mahoney is a mother of three, raising her children with her husband in Illinois. An adventurous family, they love to explore new worlds-in person, or through books.
Sleeping Sideways is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6939-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
