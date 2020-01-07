Odenton, MD Author Publishes Children's Book
January 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Lemondrop Witch of Kannotbee, a new book by Kaye Marie Giuliani with illustrations by Jim Haynes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Witch of Slime and Goo lives in a faraway town called Kannotbee, and her house is made of all things slimy! But there is also the Witch of Lemondrops, whose house is made of all things candy! As you can imagine, there is nothing but bickering and nagging between them! Can these two witches ever get along and give the townspeople some peace?
The Lemondrop Witch of Kannotbee has all things children love-candy, slime, and goo (and let's not forget the all-important "POOF"!).
About the Author
Kaye Marie Giuliani is the author of the highly popular adult fiction series Charity Fish and also a newer series that explores alternate dimensions, The Corn Maze. She approaches everything with a sense of humor and an eye to the unlikely that is fun and engaging for readers of all ages.
Ms. Giuliani is a cancer survivor who lives in Maryland with her husband and four beloved dogs. In addition to writing, Kaye is also the founder of Proof Finders Paranormal Investigations, based in Odenton, MD (www.prooffindersparanormal.com).
The Lemondrop Witch of Kannotbee is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6286-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
