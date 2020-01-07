Fort Madison, IA Author Publishes Memoir
January 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLooking for a Little Luck, a new book by Gunther E. Woolleey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Gunther E. Woolleey met his soulmate, Celia, one night in a mysterious, remarkable encounter. But their love was interrupted and Gunther thought the love of his life was gone forever.
Over the next five years, Gunther worked tirelessly to make his way back to Celia as he touched and changed the lives of those around him.
Gloria, a boat gifted to him, would soon become his best bet for making his way back to Celia. But would Gunther be able to overcome all of the challenges and obstacles in his way to finally make it back to Celia?
This story is about Gunther's journey to find happiness and love… with a little bit of luck.
About the Author
Gunther E. Woolleey has worked in the heavy industrial construction industry for the last twenty years. Before that he worked in the culinary world, where he served as the executive chef at some very high profile country clubs across the country.
Gunther enjoys attending sporting events and has had the privilege of attending many world championships, including the World Series, the U.S. Open, NCAA championship games, and the Super Bowl. He currently lives in Fort Madison, Iowa.
Looking for a Little Luck is a 242-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0745-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
