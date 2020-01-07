Kent, WA Author Publishes Book of Poetry
January 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Hidden Chronicles: Unleashed, a new book by S L J Tillmon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Hidden Chronicles: Unleashed is a deeply personal collection of poetry. S L J Tillmon uses her writing to delve deep into the tunnel of the mind. Frequent themes throughout include relationships, insecurities, and misconceptions.
Tillmon hopes that her poetry will inspire individuality in her readers and encourage their own art.
About the Author
S L J Tillmon is a native of Seattle, Washington, and currently lives in Kent. Her interests include fashion, decorating, yoga, travel, art, music, and self discovery. She is currently working on more poems and hopes to one day write a children's book.
The Hidden Chronicles: Unleashed is a 128-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6174-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
