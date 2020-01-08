Plato, MO Army Veteran & Author Publishes Memoir
January 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn and Out of Uniform, a new book by Lisa Kirk, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In and Out of Uniform is the captivating memoir of retired U.S. Army service member Lisa R. Kirk that chronicles stories of her life both in and out of the military. Readers get an intimate glimpse into the many ups and downs she experienced as a woman in the male-dominated world of the military. Kirk's patriotism and perseverance shine through as she shares painful experiences, from her first year in the army in 1996, to her time as a drill sergeant, to the difficult process of transitioning back to civilian life.
Kirk wrote this book as a form of therapy for the internalized negative feelings that were affecting her health. She hopes this work inspires and motivates others who have experienced abuse and discrimination. She wants them to know they are not alone and encourage them to open up about their experiences so that they can experience healing and find hope for the future.
About the Author
As a retired service member, Kirk now lives in Plato, Missouri with her husband and his mother, two Boxers, and an English Bulldog. She enjoys life as a house wife and working at a local brewing company. Kirk is a member of Athena's Sisters, an organization in Louisville, Kentucky that provides sisterhood among active duty and retired women through meetings, shared experiences, and well-being programs. She enjoys working out, painting, playing the guitar and the handpan drum, watching football, and rooting for Philadelphia sports teams.
In and Out of Uniform is an 86-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8532-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
