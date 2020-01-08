Missouri Author Publishes Novel
January 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAuld Years Eve, a new book by M. Keith Dixon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ebenezer Scrooge had learned his lesson, that he must help the needy, love his neighbor, and keep Christmas in his heart all the year long.
Years after his life-changing night, he finds himself heading to Edinburgh for his first holiday away from London and his counting house. He now seeks to find the long lost love of his life, Belle, before the New Year begins or lose her forever.
Will Scrooge find her in time or will she pass on without ever seeing him again?
Auld Years Eve is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6478-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
