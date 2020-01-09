Debary, FL Author Publishes Her Mother's Story
January 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFascination: A Daughter Remembers, a new book by Karen B. Valdimarsson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In 1943 while the world was at war, a naive French-Canadian girl of eighteen falls in love with an American soldier, changing her life forever.
Polly follows Bud to America with youthful optimism quickly molding herself into what her husband's perceptions are for a corporate wife as his ambitions are fulfilled. Bud's world is her world. However the challenges of being the "perfect wife and hostess" will start to take their toll as her husband's determination for success overpowers their everyday lives. These pressures, in addition to the oncoming cultural changes of the 1960's that would reshape America forever, will soon unravel their delusive, idyllic existence.
In Fascination: A Daughter Remembers, author Karen B. Valdimarsson tells the story of her mother, a woman she began to understand more fully and rediscover while sharing daily the final six years of her life. The author was privileged to have been given a personal view into her private world.
About the Author
Karen B. Valdimarsson rediscovered her love of writing after retiring from an award-winning sales career. She is an ardent enthusiast of old movies, music, and sports. Her spare time is spent with her family and traveling. She resides in Florida and is currently working on a children's book.
Fascination: A Daughter Remembers is a 278-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0219-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
