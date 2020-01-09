Cornell, WI Author Publishes Memoir of Depression
January 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDying to Work There, a new book by Laura Schoonover, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The environment at author Laura Schoonover's workplace became so toxic over a period of months and years, that she eventually attempted suicide.
Dying to Work There is her gripping autobiographical account of the depression and mistreatment that led her to that dark place. By sharing her story, Schoonover hopes to help all types of people who have been affected by suicide: the families who are grappling with "why?"; the doctors and therapists who need to better understand how patients reach the point of suicide; people who are struggling with mental illness and need to know that they are not alone; and employers who need to know how to help an employee who has told them about a mental illness crisis.
About the Author
Laura Schoonover grew up in a small town in Wisconsin and continues to live close by. She married her husband, Michael, in 1981, and they have two children. She loves being a grandmother - it is everything she thought it would be and more. Although she continues to struggle with depression, she tries to fill her life with joy.
Dying to Work There is a 180-page paperback with a retail price of $34.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9276-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us