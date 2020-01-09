Ft. Worth, TX Army Veterans & Authors Publish Inspirational Book
January 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsQuotes That Keep You Afloat, a new book by Bobby and Seini Acres, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Sometimes all it takes is an encouraging word to make a person's day. A positive quote can stay with you through your life's journey. We've heard time and again old quotes from past generations that stay relevant throughout time, "as grandma used to say."
About the Authors
Quotes That Keep You Afloat was written by Bobby and Seini Acres, two veterans who wanted to bring the world inspirational quotes to carry throughout our lives. The quotes enclosed will help you appreciate the sun and learn how to dance in the rain.
Quotes That Keep You Afloat is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0362-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
