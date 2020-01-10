Fort Worth, TX Author Publishes Book of Expressions
January 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLyle's Book of Vanishing Expressions, a new book by Lyle E. Oelfke, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lyle's Book of Vanishing Expressions is a fun book which compiles unique and quirky sayings and thoughts that Lyle E. Oelfke has collected over a long lifetime. He realizes that many of these expressions are not used much anymore and fears that they will disappear from our communal lexicon entirely. With this book, he hopes to share them with future generations and preserve these colorful examples of our culture.
About the Author
Lyle E. Oelfke worked in advertising before he retired. He has been to twenty-one countries and four continents. He has hunted his way through Canada, Argentina, Europe, and Africa. He has fished though most of the U.S. from Alaska to Hawaii, as well as Belize, Europe, and Africa. He also loves to cook and had a restaurant for six years.
Oelfke has an impressive history of community service, serving as the board chairman for the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Fort Worth Area Civic Leaders Association, and Greater Fort Worth Area Community Charities. He is also involved with military charities, the American Red Cross, and his congresswoman's congressional committee.
Oelfke is married and has two daughters, two grandsons, and one great-granddaughter.
Lyle's Book of Vanishing Expressions is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6240-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
