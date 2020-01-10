Brooklyn, NY Author Publishes Poetry
January 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHuman Expressions, a new book by Anthony Taylor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This thought-provoking book presents a collection of poetic essays. Anthony Taylor believes that every human being should be able to get in touch with his or her inner feeling through the sound of music and with his words. Simply put, his writings express the importance of life
About the Author
As a resident of New York, Mr. Taylor holds a master's degree in business communications from the now closed Jones International University which was located in the state of Colorado. He is currently the author of many books. Mr. Taylor is also the chairman of the board at CJF, Inc. located in Brooklyn, New York. He enjoys photography and writing.
Human Expressions is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0534-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
