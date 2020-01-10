Manchester, NH Author Publishes Poetry
January 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAn Unspecified Spectrum of Poems, a new book by Carla Leshin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
An Unspecified Spectrum of Poems is a collection of poetry by author Carla Leshin that inspires us to have hope, love, belief in God, and a new understanding of mental illness.
Carla Leshin is a fulltime mom to a beautiful three-year-old daughter and a loving and devoted wife. Her diagnosis of Unspecified Spectrum of Schizophrenia inspired her poems. Carla has a strong belief in God and family. She lives in Manchester, New Hampshire.
An Unspecified Spectrum of Poems is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6439-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
